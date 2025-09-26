Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Decreased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $593.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.62. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $602.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

