Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $186.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $190.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

