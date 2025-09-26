Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Holdings Lowered by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $186.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $190.54.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
