Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Holdings Lowered by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $186.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $190.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.