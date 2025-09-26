Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Position Cut by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.8% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,267,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,326,000 after acquiring an additional 894,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $186.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $190.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

