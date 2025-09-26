Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 1.4% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1%

QYLD opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1704 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.