Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 173,924 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical volume of 122,072 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

See Also

