Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,826 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 2,517 call options.

NioCorp Developments Stock Up 13.2%

NB opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $568.43 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of -0.29. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. NioCorp Developments has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NioCorp Developments by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NioCorp Developments in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments during the second quarter worth $30,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments from $4.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NioCorp Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

