Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,826 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 2,517 call options.
NioCorp Developments Stock Up 13.2%
NB opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $568.43 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of -0.29. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $7.39.
NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. NioCorp Developments has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments from $4.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NioCorp Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NioCorp Developments
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NioCorp Developments
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.