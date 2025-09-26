Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.65 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.30), with a volume of 158,921 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Iofina from GBX 38 to GBX 40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 40.
Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.
