iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Shares Sold by Fischer Financial Services Inc.

Fischer Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,208,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 143,893 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 133,744 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12,698.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 47,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.51. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

