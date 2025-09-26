iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IBIT)

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 782,628 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 575,272 call options.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

