iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT Shares Sold by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $93.29.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

