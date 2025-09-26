iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.