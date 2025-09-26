iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stock Position Reduced by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,804 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.