iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $162.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $166.00.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.