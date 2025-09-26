iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ETHA)

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 350,972 call options on the company. This is an increase of 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 192,616 call options.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 6.0%
Shares of ETHA opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $36.80.
Institutional Trading of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 187.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 144,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 63,134 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.