iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,368,000. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,166,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.