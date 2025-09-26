iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,677,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 536,413 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $931,211,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,615,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,262,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,812,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,216,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,688,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $116.51. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

