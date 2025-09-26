iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Purchased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $201.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $204.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

