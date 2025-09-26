iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Stock Position Raised by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $201.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $204.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.