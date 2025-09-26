iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Bought by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 259,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of IWM opened at $239.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

