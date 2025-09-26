Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Life Line Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $55,030,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

QQQ opened at $593.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $575.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.62. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

