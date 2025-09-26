JMP Securities Raises Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $27.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.42.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.43. Upwork has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.56 million. Upwork had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Upwork declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 218,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,471.80. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 10,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,879.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886.20. This represents a 96.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,318. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 415.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 19,361.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 3,492.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

