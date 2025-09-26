Johanna Rager Acquires 266,358 Shares of Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) insider Johanna Rager acquired 266,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 per share, with a total value of £13,317.90.

Tavistock Investments Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of TAVI opened at GBX 5.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,177.78 and a beta of 0.02. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2 and a 52 week high of GBX 6.80.

Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 1.20 EPS for the quarter. Tavistock Investments had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tavistock Investments Plc will post 0.1312566 earnings per share for the current year.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

