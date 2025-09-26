JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.12.

VRNS opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 0.67. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,930,170.20. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,516.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $4,359,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 209,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

