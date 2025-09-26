JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Stock Up 0.0%

VST opened at $202.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. Analysts forecast that Vistra will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.21, for a total transaction of $4,490,085.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 238,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,139,289.20. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,569 shares of company stock valued at $48,915,316. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $17,023,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.