JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QTWO. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Q2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.94.

Q2 Stock Down 0.3%

Insiders Place Their Bets

QTWO opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88. Q2 has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,471.49 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $459,523.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,628.61. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $79,874.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,432.80. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $650,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

