JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $251.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $251.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHKP. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.59. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $169.01 and a one year high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.