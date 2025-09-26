Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives $58.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KARO. Zacks Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Karooooo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.08.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Karooooo had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 20.23%. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.70%.
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
