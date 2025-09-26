Kennedy Investment Group Increases Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $593.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $575.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.62. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $602.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

