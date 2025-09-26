Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $11,564,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $304.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $309.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

