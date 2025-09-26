Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $187.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.28.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

