Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Global X Copper Miners ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

