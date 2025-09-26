Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,288,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $186.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.74 and a 200-day moving average of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $190.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.