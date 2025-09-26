Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lineage traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 49005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LINE. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lineage from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lineage from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lineage from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage

In other news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai bought 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,249.35. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,878.35. This represents a 80.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $995,271.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 62,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,016.44. The trade was a 60.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 39,448 shares of company stock worth $1,645,752. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Lineage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 172.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the first quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage by 132.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lineage by 170.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

Lineage Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of -0.22.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is -75.63%.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Further Reading

