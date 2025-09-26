Lithium Americas’ (LAC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LAC. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.72.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 22.8%

Shares of LAC stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lithium Americas by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 20.1% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 857,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 143,373 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

