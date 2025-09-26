Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 10.7% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $593.53 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $602.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $575.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.62.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.