LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $18,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VYMI opened at $83.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.99. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.