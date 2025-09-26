LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,434,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 667,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,388,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,424 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $207.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

