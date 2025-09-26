LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $123.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

