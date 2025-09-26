LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.54 ($3.80) and traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.83). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.60), with a volume of 20,813 shares.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LSL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LSL Property Services to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 280 to GBX 381 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LSL Property Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 370.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSL

LSL Property Services Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a market cap of £281.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,642.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 284.54.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 11 EPS for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LSL Property Services

In other news, insider Adam Castleton purchased 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 297 per share, with a total value of £9,884.16. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,531. Insiders own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.