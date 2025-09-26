Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,259,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 66,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,796,000.

BATS EZU opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

