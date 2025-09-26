Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,909 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.