Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,909 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
