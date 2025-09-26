Maridea Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

