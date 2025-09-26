Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

