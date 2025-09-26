Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Repurchase $5.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.81 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

