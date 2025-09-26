Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.10. Mason Resources shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 247,733 shares.

Mason Resources Stock Up 5.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

