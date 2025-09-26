Mather Group LLC. Acquires 527 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average of $135.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

