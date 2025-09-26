Mather Group LLC. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187,463 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,033 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,999,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,393,000 after purchasing an additional 195,252 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,877,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,207,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 531,122 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

