MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,485 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

