MBE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $139.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

